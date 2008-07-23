Gakken Unveils a New 8mm Camera: That's Right...NEW

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I must admit that I was intrigued by the Super 8 projector that Japanese manufacturer Gakken released back in March. My only problem was that you would need to get your hands on an 8mm camera in order to get back to the retro filmmaking stylings of our forefathers. Fortunately for film buffs, Gakken is planning to release a companion to their projector with their own low-cost, no frills 8mm camera.

Gakken's 8mm camera hasn't even been announced, so pricing and release date information are not available. Not to worry though—you can still take a trip down memory lane by hitting the link to check out out OObjects list of 20 classic 8mm cameras featuring famous selections from as early as the 1930s. [Trends in Japan and OObject]

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

