Gakken Unveils a New 8mm Camera: That's Right...NEW

I must admit that I was intrigued by the Super 8 projector that Japanese manufacturer Gakken released back in March. My only problem was that you would need to get your hands on an 8mm camera in order to get back to the retro filmmaking stylings of our forefathers. Fortunately for film buffs, Gakken is planning to release a companion to their projector with their own low-cost, no frills 8mm camera.

Gakken's 8mm camera hasn't even been announced, so pricing and release date information are not available. Not to worry though—you can still take a trip down memory lane by hitting the link to check out out OObjects list of 20 classic 8mm cameras featuring famous selections from as early as the 1930s. [Trends in Japan and OObject]