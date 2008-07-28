FuChat Concept Phone Detects Then Displays your Emotional State

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The FuChat concept phone is pretty, and kind of half-phone, half-Chumby as its surface is a concealed display used to show widgets: from weather displays, to showing a "keep out" sign on your door. But the emotional-sensing aspect got me intrigued. FuChat would be able to analyse your voice and body temp and guess at your emotional status... then display it back to you, supposedly enhancing the emotional aspects of communication. That sounds appealing, until you wonder what it'd be like to have a damn phone telling you you're bloody angry in the middle of an empassioned rant to the ex. As well as being designed to hang on door handles or stand on desks, this thing would have to be "smashed onto the floor-proof" too. Just a concept. [Tuvie]

fuchat1fuchat2fuchat3fuchat4

