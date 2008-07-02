Frellstedt Light-Up Bench: Illumination For Bums

Kind of the inverse of the psychedelic LED effects we showed you earlier, this relaxing Light Bench is maker Frellstedt's idea of the future of seating. You know, the future where even garden furniture uses up electricity and contributes to global warming. Okay, it's stuffed with LEDs, so it only consumes 95W, but you know what I'm saying. With its shifting, selectable colour patterns, it's way too nice to end up in all but the best municipal parks, where it'd just keep tramps awake in the wee small hours. Ed. note: In case you didn't get it, "bum" is a double entendre. [Trendir]