Freecom Mobile Drive XXS Is the Smallest, Lightest 2.5-inch Hard Drive

Freecom's just taken the portable hard drive crown with what they're claiming to be the smallest and lightest 2.5-inch USB drive on the market now. Their Mobile Drive XXS comes in 160GB, 250GB and 320GB sizes, and is bus-powered for one less thing you have to carry around. It seems like the race to having the smallest 2.5-inch hard drive is kind of ridiculous. The lowest you can go is down to the bare drive, which is exactly what someone should release (complete with USB adaptor cable) and call themselves the ultimate victor in this competition no one cares about. [Reg Hardware]