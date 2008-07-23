How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fornication on the Wii is Great for Parties (NSFW)

We've seen plenty of naked/half-naked/non-naked ladies playing the Wii, but you can't make a night out of just jubblies on the computer screen—not socially, at least. Dark Room Sex Game is an "erotic rhythm game without any visuals, played only by audio and haptic cues." The result is a quasi-sexual experience that's almost just as awkward as the real thing! See for yourself:

There's a lot of moaning in that clip, so heads up on the speakers Mr. Office Worker. Featuring up to 4-player support, the game is free to download in its Java code. But without proper precautions, it could cost you a lot more when the kid reaches college age. [Dark Room Sex via Maxconsole]

