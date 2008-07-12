Flee Throwable Camera Captures Your Girlish Tosses For Posterity

It seems that there is interest amongst the design community to develop a tossable camera, which is why the Flee Digital camera is not the first of its kind. Is it the novelty value of seeing images from a unique perspective? Is it for reconnaissance missions over your neighbour's yard? I'm not quite sure, to be honest. Still, the Flee concept is out there, and it is designed to take photos at regular intervals when thrown, then beam them back to your mobile phone using Bluetooth. So, when you consider the range of Bluetooth devices, this is one situation where having a girl arm could be beneficial. Either way, it probably won't become a real- world product anytime soon. [Design Page via LikeCool via Ubergizmo via OhGizmo]