After the recent spate of iPhone 3G unboxing, a vid of AT&T personnel taking 3Gs out of a crate doesn't necessarily qualify as gadget porn, but this snippet happens to contain the first sighting of the elusive white iPhone 3G, in its—surprise!—white box. Luckily for your girlfriend, it looks like we were wrong about Apple cutting AT&T stores out of the white iPhone distribution. If you live in the UK, though, you may still have to cross the Atlantic for iPhono blanco. You can check out the video below.
First White iPhone 3Gs Appear in White Boxes
Trending Stories Right Now
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.