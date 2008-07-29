First Virgin Galactic White Knight II Photos

WhiteKnightTwo, which will shuttle SpaceShipTwo into suborbital space, is about to be unveiled in the Mojave desert. I believe that's SpaceShipTwo under the veil. Update: Photos of WhiteKnightTwo below.

Actually it's a flight simulator for pilot training. Virgin America pilots will be trained to fly Virgin Galactic flights, which makes them the luckiest commercial pilots in the country.

Before the ship rolls out, I might as well scribe a few of the details we learned earlier.

• WhiteKnightTwo is completely carbon fibre composite, save for the engines and landing gear.

• We were flown out from LAX on a new Virgin America plane called, "My other ride is a spaceship"

• Virgin American is 30% more fuel efficient than other domestic airlines.

• Virgin America is giving away a ride on Virgin Galactic to one of its customers in a contest called "The Race for Space"

Bob Morgan, Lead engineer at Scaled Composites, is speaking now.

He's said that the vehicle is triple the weight but has capacity for 12 more passengers. The plane's cabling system is also carbon fibre.

Their unveiling it now.



Burt and Sir Richard are doing a Q&A now...