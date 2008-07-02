First Quality Pictures of the Asus Eee All-In-One Monitor

We got a blurry look at the upcoming all-in-one version of the Asus Eee PC Monitor back in early June, but these new images over at Laptop Mag provide our first real glimpse at what users can expect. Outside of what we already know, the images reveal that the Monitor will feature 4 USB ports, an Ethernet port, modem, audio ports for a mic and 2 audio outs. There will also be white and black versions. No further information has been released, so we still expect it to be released in 19 and 21-inch versions with a TV tuner for around US$500. Check the full gallery at the source. [Laptop Mag]