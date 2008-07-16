How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

First Intel Mobile Quad-Core Processor Coming Soon (Zoooom)

In addition to bragging about how awesome and zippy (while only power-sippy) Centrino 2 is, Intel execs also slipped that they'd be launching a set by the end of the quarter with their first mobile quad-core processor. Thanks to its hardcore power management on the Centrino 2, you'll actually be able to run four cores with more than 15 minutes of battery life. Also, Centrino 2 with integrated graphics will be available in "the coming weeks" after suffering some explode-y problems, leading to its initial delay. [PC Mag]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles