First Intel Mobile Quad-Core Processor Coming Soon (Zoooom)

In addition to bragging about how awesome and zippy (while only power-sippy) Centrino 2 is, Intel execs also slipped that they'd be launching a set by the end of the quarter with their first mobile quad-core processor. Thanks to its hardcore power management on the Centrino 2, you'll actually be able to run four cores with more than 15 minutes of battery life. Also, Centrino 2 with integrated graphics will be available in "the coming weeks" after suffering some explode-y problems, leading to its initial delay. [PC Mag]