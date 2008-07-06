Windows Mobile users have had to look on in envy as people poked and drew penises on their friends' walls with dedicated apps for BlackBerry and Palm, wistfully hoping that joy could one day be their own. And now it is! Apparently the first full Facebook app for Windows Mobile, FriendMobilizer will let you do all of the basics like stalk your newly single friend, send messages or ignore requests from people you've never met. It's a lot greener (and uglier) than the Centro's app (which I like a lot) but hey, beggars can't be choosers. And I mean, you guys were begging for this, right? [Face of Mobile via ReadWriteWeb]