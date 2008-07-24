How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

First BlackBerry Kickstart 8220 Impressions (Verdict: Solid Hardware)

The kids over at CrackBerry got their hands on the new Blackberry Kickstart 8220—the first flip phone BlackBerry. And while they have yet to publish a complete review, CrackBerry definitely likes the hardware, claiming that RIM has not cheapened the build quality for its casual audience. But how does it match up to the BlackBerry Pearl? Pretty well, they claim.

...the KickStart has a lot going for it - bigger display, bigger/easier to type on keyboard and most important to some, OS version 4.6. I find the side by side keyboard shots to be almost comical - the KickStart's keyboard makes the Pearl's look like Mini Me in comparison... the KickStart is a more masculine SureType option in the BlackBerry family.

I dunno though, the KickStart is thicker, too, and that SureType keyboard is still inexplicably slanted.

It'll be interesting to see what the critics say when testing is final. [CrackBerry]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles