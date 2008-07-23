Film Industry Wants to Set a Standard For 3-D Viewing at Home

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, the folks behind such innovations as the colour bar test pattern, want to codify a standard for watching 3-D content in home theatres. They're casting the net wide to include all possible sources and displays, from over-the-air broadcast to DVDs and Blu-ray. Ars points out that Hollywood is both excited to sell you their movies again, this time in glorious 3-D, and worried about potential lost revenues at 3-D theatre screenings of, say, George Lucas's 3-D Star Wars remake. [Ars Technica]