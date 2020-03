For only US$4, I can see little reason not to get this ingenious little Faucet Fountain attachment for the sink. It eliminates waste (no more paper cups in the bathroom), it saves you from having to wash extra cups in the kitchen, and it recreates those grade school gym class memories all in one. Plus, when not in use, the bottom pops out and allows the faucet to work normally.

