Fanboy Is Now a Real English Word, Says Merriam-Webster

Yes, it's official: you now can be a fanboy by the power of Grayskull and the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary, which says the word is now part of the English language. They arrive a little late, because the Oxford American Dictionary in Apple's Mac OS X Leopard running on my Apple iMac 24" shows it, and so does the dictionary on my Apple PowerBook 17"—running Apple's Mac OS X Tiger—and also the automatic orthography corrector in my Apple iPhone. The Merriam-Webster added other geek terms which are not in the Oxford, though:

Netroots: the grassroots political activists who communicate via the internet especially by blogs

Webinar; a live online educational presentation during which participating viewers can submit questions and comments.

Pretexting: the practice of presenting oneself as someone else in order to obtain private information

Another word they added was malware—software designed to interfere with a computer's normal functioning—but that's in the Oxford too. [CNET]