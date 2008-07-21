Still smarting from Nintendo's half-arse, arm waving train wreck of an E3 press conference? Yeah, these retro Famicom-inspired Classic Controllers for the Wii Virtual Console won't help at all with that, but they're still a pretty cool collector's item. They come in two red and gold Famicom versions, two Wii white versions, and will retail for about US$15 apiece when they arrive in Japan on September 10. Import only for now, but that could change drastically in the future, just like Nintendo's marketing strategy. [Amazon Japan via Virtual Console Reviews]
Famicom Wii Classic Controllers Can't Wash Away Bad E3 Press Conference Memories
