Dan Lyons, the man behind Fake Steve Jobs is shutting down the blog: "I know you'll miss FSJ. So will I. But rest assured, Fake Steve is not really going away. He's just taking on a new form. As Jimi Hendrix once said, If I don't see you no more in this world, I'll meet you on the next one, but don't be late." Valleywag has a bit of speculation on why, but only half of it seems right. [FSJ]