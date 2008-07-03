Fake Chinese iPhone is Pretty Good Photocopy of the Real Deal

A forum poster over at Macrumors has posted photos of a fake iPhone that's close enough to the real hardware that you might believe it at first glance. Its proportions are off, the screen's not wide-sized and there's a mini-USB connector instead of an iPod dock one, but even the packaging is mocked-up to look Appleish. The UI is glossed-up to look very real, with some differences of course. And sure, you can imagine it would be not so sweet to operate... but you can't argue with the look of the thing. Steve's famous "start your photocopiers" call has gone a lot further than Redmond. Wonder how soon we'll see photocopy iPhone 3Gs? [Macrumors]