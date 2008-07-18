Extending The Life of Your iPhone 3G With Battery Packs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you are simply not satisfied with the battery life of your new iPhone 3G, you do have a few options. You could try and maximise it, or you could pick up some battery packs like the iPhoneck. Sure it extends your iPhone 3G by a whopping 2-inches, but it can also fully charge your phone in 90 minutes. There is also the older FastMac iV and the Kensington Mini which should both work fine with the 3G. The iPhoneck will be available in August for US$43. [iPhoneck via DVICE and Kensington via Geek.com]

