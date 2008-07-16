A Nintendo exec told us that the Wii Sports Resort will be US$49.99 when it's released next Spring. This next version of Wii Sports comes with the MotionPlus accessory, which gives people a true 1:1 motion mirroring on their WiiMotes. The price of the MotionPlus accessory on its own is undetermined, but it seems like Wii Sports Resort is the new Wii Play in that people will buy it because they want the accessory it comes with.
Exclusive: Wii Sports Resort With MotionPlus Is US$49 In Spring
Trending Stories Right Now
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.