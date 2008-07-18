EU Antitrust Lands Intel with Three New Charges

The EU antitrust investigation into Intel's business practices has just got a little nastier for Intel. Three new charges are being levelled against the chip manufacturer, including charges that Intel paid a leading European retailer to sell only PCs powered by Intel, and also paid a "leading" OEM to delay the launch of an AMD-powered product line. Taken together, the charges indicate a "single overall anticompetitive strategy aimed at excluding AMD" according to the European Commission document. This may come as interesting news to AMD's recently departed CEO. Intel has two weeks to respond. [EU Statement via Ars Technica]