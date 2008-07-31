Esquire Expects You to Hack Their E-Ink Cover

I was not impressed with Esquire's E-ink cover idea, but Joel Johnson at BBG has interviewed the Esky overlords and changed my mind a bit. Surprisingly, Esquire expects us to buy these mags and hack them. Second, Ford advertisements, also in E-ink, displaced some of the cost of production. That's good news for us. I still think its wasteful when they could do the same thing through Amazon or Sony's e-books for far less, but this interview goes a long way towards convincing me to buy one when they hit stands. A lot more at [BBG.]