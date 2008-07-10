Epson Releasing More Serious Home Theatre In a Box, Ensemble HD Home Cinema System

While the average home theatre in a box is a simple way of packaging complicated components, often they represent the worst of what you can buy. In response, Epson is releasing two Ensemble HD Home Cinema System(s) to combine that easy one-box purchase with a solid wallet-raping. Both systems start with an Epson PowerLite 3LCD (3-chip at 1080p or 720p) and include a 100-inch motorised screen, Atlantic Technology A/V controller with 1080p upconversion, LCD remote, 150W sub and ceiling mounted front speakers. The only catch seems to be that the system lacks a traditional full 5.1 speaker setup. The 1080p version runs US$6,999 while the 720p system comes in at US$4,999. Read on for the full deets.

HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED EPSON ENSEMBLE HD HOME CINEMA SYSTEM NOW SHIPPING TO U.S. DEALERS

New High Performance, Fully-Integrated Home Theatre System Transforms Virtually Any Room Into a State-of-the-Art Cinema Experience

LONG BEACH, Calif. - July 7, 2008 - The Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics are just around the corner, so it's a popular time for consumer electronics customers to invest in new HDTVs and digital surround sound systems to enhance their viewing time at home. What many of these consumers may not realise is that enjoying their favourite Olympic sport with the addition of a lavish home cinematic screening room is no longer a luxury reserved for the ultra-rich.

Epson America Inc. today announced that it is shipping a new, fully-integrated high-end home entertainment solution - the Ensemble HDTM Home Cinema System - to dealers and installers nationwide. Recently selected as a finalist for CEDIA's Best New Product Award, this uniquely designed system is engineered to transform virtually any living room or family room into a dual-purpose living and entertainment area without compromising space or the room's decor.

The Ensemble HD Home Cinema System features an attractive contemporary design and comes with virtually everything required for proper installation and maximum performance. Elements include:

—Choice of Epson PowerLite® 3LCD (three-chip) high definition multimedia projector with either true 1080p native resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) or a more affordably priced 720p option

—Unique 100-inch motorised screen that quietly lowers and retracts within the unique front channel ceiling mounted speaker system

—Audio/video controller with integrated upconverting DVD player

—Newly engineered Atlantic Technology speaker system and a proprietary 150-watt subwoofer containing all 5.1 channels of amplification

—Universal remote that controls the entire system including the motorised screen

—Every audio, video and power cable needed to complete the installation while maximizing performance (including HDMI)

—Unique wire management track system that hides all of the included cables from the site of users

—All necessary mounting brackets

"The Ensemble HD delivers more than just a perfect combination of high-end audio and video components," said Rajeev Mishra, director, New Ventures Group, Epson America. "It redefines the essence of the term 'complete home cinema solution,' but more importantly gives customers a system that's easy to operate, easy to integrate into any room, easy on their eyes, and even easy on the wallet."

The Ensemble HD projects crystal-clear high-definition, widescreen video that puts you in the middle of the action. The projector features advanced Epson 3LCD technology for rich, vibrant colours and superb, fast motion images. State-of-the-art optics ensure bright, distortion-free images from corner to corner so none of the action is missed. The system's colossal, 100- inch screen, over four times the size of a 50-inch big-screen TV, truly brings your movies, TV and video games to life.

The Ensemble HD Home Cinema System is available for a suggested retail price of $6,999 for the 1080p system, and $4,999 for the 720p version. For more details about Ensemble HD, please visit www.ensemblehd.com.