Elgato Shrinks EyeTV Digital TV Dongle, Now MacBook Air-Friendly

Elgato has shrunk the tech in their Mac-friendly USB TV tuner dongles so that the latest EyeTV DTT Deluxe is much smaller. And as a result, it's now compatible with the MacBook Air's low ground-clearance. It's got a digital tuner inside that can do full HD, so it's just for those of you who can get DVB-T or Freeview, and apparently packs better image-processing for a less noisy picture. It also leaves the mini-DVI slot unblocked on an Air, and comes with a choice of aerials to suit the signal strength in your area. Available now for US$125 in Europe. [Register Hardware]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

