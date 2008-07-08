Elgato Shrinks EyeTV Digital TV Dongle, Now MacBook Air-Friendly

Elgato has shrunk the tech in their Mac-friendly USB TV tuner dongles so that the latest EyeTV DTT Deluxe is much smaller. And as a result, it's now compatible with the MacBook Air's low ground-clearance. It's got a digital tuner inside that can do full HD, so it's just for those of you who can get DVB-T or Freeview, and apparently packs better image-processing for a less noisy picture. It also leaves the mini-DVI slot unblocked on an Air, and comes with a choice of aerials to suit the signal strength in your area. Available now for US$125 in Europe. [Register Hardware]