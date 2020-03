Who'd have thought that the humble power strip would warrant so much creative design attention? Not me. But I like this e-Ball power strip design from Mashallah design: it's kind of like the UFO one, designed to deconflict many chunky power bricks, but taken into an extra dimension. In fact, the first thing it reminded me of was the space stations in the amazing old game Elite. But that might be just me. It's a concept, but begging for someone to make it real. [Interior Design Room]