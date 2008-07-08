Ear Force X4 Headphones: Surround Sound Cussing on Xbox 360

While we enjoyed gaming with the wireless surround sound headphones we tested in our Battlemodo, the major inherent flaw with the systems were their lack of voice-chat capabilities. Now Turtle Beach has announced the Ear Force X4 wireless headphones that combine Dolby 5.1 decoding and voice chat in a package that's compatible with the Xbox 360.

Featuring both analogue and digital inputs, the headphones feature 50mm drivers that promise "deep rich bass sounds and crisp high frequencies" within the oversized cups. The device's removable microphone also has a handy feature of sending your voice back through the headphones, meaning that you'll always hear just how obnoxious you are getting during Call of Duty—and in addition, it will dynamically auto-mix your voice over unforeseen in-game noise.

All-in-all, Turtle Beach's Ear Force X4 headphones are looking pretty snazzy if you've got the US$199.95 asking price. We'll try to get our hands on a pair to let you know if they're worth it.