How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ear Force X4 Headphones: Surround Sound Cussing on Xbox 360

While we enjoyed gaming with the wireless surround sound headphones we tested in our Battlemodo, the major inherent flaw with the systems were their lack of voice-chat capabilities. Now Turtle Beach has announced the Ear Force X4 wireless headphones that combine Dolby 5.1 decoding and voice chat in a package that's compatible with the Xbox 360.

Featuring both analogue and digital inputs, the headphones feature 50mm drivers that promise "deep rich bass sounds and crisp high frequencies" within the oversized cups. The device's removable microphone also has a handy feature of sending your voice back through the headphones, meaning that you'll always hear just how obnoxious you are getting during Call of Duty—and in addition, it will dynamically auto-mix your voice over unforeseen in-game noise.

All-in-all, Turtle Beach's Ear Force X4 headphones are looking pretty snazzy if you've got the US$199.95 asking price. We'll try to get our hands on a pair to let you know if they're worth it.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles