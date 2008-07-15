The three games we already saw on the iPhone from EA are Scrabble, Tetris and Sudoku. Scrabble is getting Wi-Fi upgrade for multiplayer plus accelerometer action that shakes up the words on your tray. Tetris is getting a feature where you can actually draw the upcoming piece right on your screen. Upcoming games are Need For Speed, Tiger Woods 09, Monopoly and Spore Origins. We'll have hands on with some of these later in the week.
EA iPhone Games Getting Upgrade, Plus Newly Announced Titles
