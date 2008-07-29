Dumbell Shaped Sports Bottle Gives You a Thirst Quenching Workout

I don't know how much of a workout you are going to get with some rinky-dink 1 pound weights, but I like the idea behind this Dumbell Sports Bottle design. Not only would a bottle weight serve as a constant reminder about proper hydration, it would also encourage recycling. Plus, if you were to drink from the bottle, it would unbalance the weight which could benefit your muscles by working them in unique ways. It's only a concept at this point, but if you add on some litre and gallon bottles I think it could be a viable product.

[Yanko]