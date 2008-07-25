Drunk British Woman Wonders When the Internet Started, Calls 000 to Ask

The Avon and Somerset Police department have published some awesome YouTube videos featuring audio from drunk and stupid people calling 999 (000 in AU) with inquiries that don't quite qualify as emergencies. In the above clip, a completely shitfaced woman really, really wants to know just when the internet started. What's amazing is how polite the 999 operator was. Awesome stuff. After the jump, a bonus video from The IT Crowd on Britain's awesome emergency response number.

[YouTube via Boing Boing]