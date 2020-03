Drobo, the storage enclosure that monitors up to 4 HDDs, now has an open SDK to go with its ability to protect and share your data. What does this mean for Drobo users? They can expect apps that will allow them to stream data across DLNA devices, work as a bittorrent client, interface with wi-fi devices like the Eye-Fi or set up a simple FTP. The SDK is available now and can be found at [Drobo] .