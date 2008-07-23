Dr. Dre and Monster Cable's Beats Headphones Available At Apple and Best Buy July 25

We know you've been DYING to get your own Dr. Dre headphones ever since you saw them back at CES, so you'll be happy to know that Apple and Best Buy are willing and able to take your US$349.95 this Friday. The headphones are supposedly imbued with "extreme clarity, deep bass and full power, which had been lacking in conventional headphones." Yeah, we've been asking ourselves for years why conventional headphones had only come with half power, but now we know that it's because Dr. Dre mandated it. Gangsta. [Business Wire]