Benny may have reviewed a bunch of cheap camcorders for our cheap camcorder Battlemodo, but he's much less British than we'd like. Good thing for us Dr. Ashen of Vii, PolyStation 3 and various other shitty gadget fame has decided to put two of them head-to-head. Spoiler alert: The Creative Vado sucks, even in the UK. Oh, and Ashen's couch is slightly dirtier than last time. [Dancing Yak - Thanks Sean!]