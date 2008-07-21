

This DIY hack does what modders have been doing with NES controllers for years, and then adds an awesome twist. First of all, it's a USB controller that lets you play classic Nintendo games on your laptop. The cool part is there's an emulator crammed inside the controller and it contains all the software and ROMs you need to have a pretty intense retro Nintendo party all by yourself. So far designer Jay Kaye has made three; how about a couple thousand more?

From the look of the finished result pic below, I was reminded of Club Nintendo SNES Classic Controller (Japan only), and became insanely jealous all over again. [Ed's Howto]