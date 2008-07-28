DIY Iron Man Suit Is Beer Belly Ready, Wrong

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We have covered quite a bit of DIY Iron Man components—including arc reactors, masks and repulsors—but never an entire DIY suit (unless you count Tony Stark minifigs). Thankfully, we only had to wait to this year's Comic-Con for it. I was going to headline this "Iron Man: the Retirement Years," but I'm sure you will come with better options in the comments. Updated: if you thought this was horrible, nothing—and I say nothing—will ever prepare you for the worst nightmare Comic-Con 08 had to offer (Warning: Not Safe for Lunch.)

I warned you. Seriously, who the hell is this guy? Can anybody tell us? [Film School Rejects and Wired]

