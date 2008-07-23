DIY Home Laser Show Reacts To Music, Probably Won't Incinerate Your Eyes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of you who're into a little bit of creative electronics as well as fancying yourself as a bit of a mean DJ, this DIY laser light show may be just the thing to spice up your parties. Not only will the project spray laser light around (and who doesn't like laser light shows?) but it also reacts to music, so you'll have your own laser visualiser. Check out the video to see it in action.

Basically the light from a lab-style laser is reflected off a mirror mounted to a speaker membrane and then gets diffracted through a grating to create multiple beams. As the music drives the speaker, the mirror jitters and bingo! You've got a laser light show visualiser that makes your giant mirrorball seem even more passé than it already is. The whole thing has pretty detailed instructions so you can build your own... just don't use too powerful a laser source, eh? Those things can be dangerous. [Project page via Hacknmod]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

