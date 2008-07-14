DIY Clove 2 Glove Allows You To Type One Handed, Sans Keyboard

Oh how I love complicated DIY projects that impress your geeky friends but make simple tasks more difficult! Case in point, this Clove 2 glove that allows users to type without a keyboard using a convoluted set of hand gestures. The glove communicates with your computer using Bluetooth and custom software that translates your finger movements into keyboard actions. I can see how something like this would be useful in a simpler form, so if you are up to that challenge you can start with the complete set of instructions for building the base Clove 2 glove.
