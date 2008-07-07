Disney's Mickey Digital Camera Unintentionally Gives Toddlers a Goatse Facial

Careful what kind of digital camera you give your kids from the Disney Store these days, otherwise the spawn of your loins could end up putting a goatse right up against their chubby cherubic faces. Then, their virgin innocence robbed from them, they'll probably go around leaving this 8MB camera in the darker places of your house, hoping to catch a few nether region images of their own (of poor quality, btw, this is actually a pretty poor camera to begin with). You've been warned. — Thanks, Chris, we think? [The Disney Store]