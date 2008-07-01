How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Differences Between Nikon D3 and D700 (aka Lil' D3)

The lucky and meticulous bastards at DP Review have gotten a hands on preview of the D700, and nicely round up the differences between it and the 20 percent beefier D3 besides the ones we already pointed out:

•No rear info panel (now on main LCD)
•95 percent coverage, 0.72x viewfinder (to D3's 100 percent, 0.7x)
•Smaller battery, plus uses D300's MB-D10 battery pack
•Expanded Function button options (macro for any camera menu item)
•Less robust shutter (150,000 cycles, like D300)
•Single CF slot
•Minor menu and control differences

To save US$2000, some heft and bulk, they're all little sacrifices I'd gladly take. [DP Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles