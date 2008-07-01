Differences Between Nikon D3 and D700 (aka Lil' D3)

The lucky and meticulous bastards at DP Review have gotten a hands on preview of the D700, and nicely round up the differences between it and the 20 percent beefier D3 besides the ones we already pointed out:

•No rear info panel (now on main LCD)

•95 percent coverage, 0.72x viewfinder (to D3's 100 percent, 0.7x)

•Smaller battery, plus uses D300's MB-D10 battery pack

•Expanded Function button options (macro for any camera menu item)

•Less robust shutter (150,000 cycles, like D300)

•Single CF slot

•Minor menu and control differences

To save US$2000, some heft and bulk, they're all little sacrifices I'd gladly take. [DP Review]