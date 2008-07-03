Democratic Ecology: Philippe Starck's Cheap Designer Wind Turbine For Your Home

Famous designer Philippe Starck recently revealed he felt a certain shame that all the things he'd designed were not essential for living. This turbine which he designed with the help of generator company Pramac, can theoretically provide a single home with 20-60% of all the electricity it needs. The name, which needs work, or at least the prefix "turbo" in front of it, is "Democratic Ecology." If the performance is indeed true, at US$633, it's actually a steal and I'd order one right now. [inhabitat via Boingboing]