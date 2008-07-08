Democratic Convention Protestors Will Be Blasted With Ray Guns and Sticky Goo

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're unhappy that Hillary Clinton lost the nomination to Barack Obama, you better think twice before showing your displeasure at next month's Democratic National Convention. According to CNN, the city of Denver is purchasing tons of high-tech weapons to use on unruly DNC protesters, which may include goo-guns that shoot an impossible-to-escape sticky film, sonic ray guns that produce a blood-curdling blast of noise, and a microwave device that can make you feel like your skin is burning. The ACLU is suing the city to see what weapons will end up in the final arsenal, but if you're going to the Denver, be prepared; this could make the 1968 DNC look like a picnic. [CNN]

