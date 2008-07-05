Dell to Ship All Computers, Rubber Chickens in Apple Manila Cases

Laredo, Texas (Agencies) - Surprising everyone but industry guru Gene Munster, Dell has announced a partnership with Apple Inc. that will see the former licensing the latter's exclusive Manila Case technology to ship all their computer products and accessories, like their Dell Rubber Chickens and Dell Texas-Style BBQ Ribs. "It was bound to happen," said Munster in a telephone interview from his room at the Cupertino Inn, which he uses as a base to stalk Steve Jobs.

"I mean, given Dell's constant focus on cutting costs, it was a matter of time before they focused on packaging to save some dollars here and there" added the Piper Jaffray's analyst, "and let's face it, Apple's solution is the most efficient, light, and cost-effective in the industry. Like everything else they do. I predict they will hit the US$500 [price per share]mark before 2009. Even US$510."

Reportedly, Dell will have to pay Apple US$20 per manila envelope, but they will save "a lot of money" in postage stamps, according to Mr. Munster. Dell representatives were not available for comment, but Mr. Munster told this reporter that Steve Jobs called Michael Dell late last night to say "who's my bitch now, huh? Who's my bitch?" [Thanks Hawkskater0]