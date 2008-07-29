Dell Studio Hybrid Mini-PC Officially Makes Hippies Smile for US$499

Dell's Hybrid mini PC is pretty much their worst kept secret ever (which is kinda sayin' something!) but as of now it can officially adorn the desktop corners of eco- and space-conscious college freshmen or slip into entertainment centres for US$499. It's 80 percent smaller than a standard desktop while slurping 70 percent less power, and 95 percent of the packaging is recyclable, plus it comes with a system recycling kit.

This seems like the future of traditional consumer desktops that aren't gaming/performance beasts or servers (since the desktop is otherwise being supplanted by laptops in the consumer space). Definitely a winner from Dell's design department—but let's see how well these sell.

New Studio Hybrid PC: Ultra-Small, Colorfully Stylish, "Green"

· Puts the PC back on the desktop, or the countertop, or the bookshelf, or the entertainment center

· New Inspiron PCs include sub-$800 13-inch laptop

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 29, 2008 — Dell's smallest, most personalised and most environmentally responsible consumer PC, the Studio Hybrid, launches today. Available immediately at www.dell.com/hybrid, the PC's new unique shape and size, personalised with six external jewel-toned colour or bamboo finish options, unleashes stylistic expression, inspiration and fun and looks great in any room.

Dell also unveiled two new Inspiron PCs, including the Inspiron 13, a sleek and stylish sub‑$800 13-inch laptop perfect for students heading back to school, available starting next week at Wal-Mart. The Inspiron 518 desktop, available immediately at www.dell.com, is designed for everyday family multi-media activities, be it catching up on favourite TV shows via the Internet, playing online games, and storing and accessing music playlists and digital images.

"The design and craftsmanship of the Studio Hybrid alone are enough to cause you to do a double take," Michael Tatelman, vice president, global consumer sales and marketing. "Combine that with the performance of this little beauty and its environmentally smart DNA, and you've got something truly unique - something that you can make your own."

Studio Style, Energy Efficient

As with Dell's recently announced Studio laptops, the Studio Hybrid was designed to enhance personal expression and creative living. Dell's smallest desktop PC, about the size of a collegiate dictionary, can fit just about anywhere. Depending on the location or decor, the Studio Hybrid can be set up in a vertical or horizontal orientation, and be personalised with a choice of seven optional, interchangeable external finishes or colour sleeves: Bamboo, Emerald, Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Slate, and Topaz.

With a starting price of $499, the petite PC has the performance to take on the digitally enlightened user's everyday activities like creating mash-ups, content for personal web pages, editing and uploading videos and digital photo albums. The Studio Hybrid is at home in the living room, fitting easily into entertainment centres, and connecting to HDTVs via a standard HDMI port. When paired with an optional wireless keyboard, people can easily flip back and forth from watching a favourite broadcast TV show or sporting event to checking online stats, sending email, looking at digital pictures, etc. on the TV. Customers can configure a Studio Hybrid with variety of optional technologies and peripherals to make it truly unique, like:

· Optional Wi-Fi networking - allows people to place the PC anywhere that's convenient for them.

· Optional wireless keyboard and mouse help ensure a clean desktop, counter top or coffee table.

· Optional Blu-Ray Disc drive for watching high-definition DVDs.

· Optional TV tuner that enables users to watch, pause and record live TV.[i]

"Our goal was to design a desktop that fits in the office or in the living room, or anywhere space is at a premium," said Michael Scheschuk, desktop product marketing. "We've created a desktop PC category that combines style, performance and a high degree of energy efficiency."

The Dell Studio Hybrid is about 80 percent smaller than the typical desktop minitower, and uses up to 70 percent less energy. In addition to being extremely energy efficient and Energy Star 4.0 compliant, the Studio Hybrid's unique packaging was designed to be environmentally responsible:

· Reduced packing materials 30 percent by weight.

· Packing materials are also 95 percent recyclable.

· Reduced printed documentation 75 percent by weight.

· System recycling kit is included.

The Studio Hybrid is available today on www.dell.com/hybrid and will be featured in select retailers later this fall.