Dell Offering XBox 360 Elite Bundle With XPS M1730 Laptop Build

If you are one of the very few people on this planet who are simultaneously shopping for a US$3000 gaming laptop and an Xbox 360—today is your lucky day. Dell is throwing an Elite bundle into their top-of-the-line XPS M1730 system until July 24th. While it is not completely free, it is definitely going to save you some money vs. buying the two items separately. So, even if you are a die-hard PC gamer, you could probably turn the Elite bundle for a profit.

AU: My guess is US only. I'll keep you posted.

