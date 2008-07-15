How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dell Latitude XT Tablet to Get Multi-Touch Tomorrow

Dell's Latitude XT tablets will receive their long-awaited multi-touch firmware update Tuesday, adding multi-touch to web browsers, MS Office, Google Earth, photo viewers, and more to zoom, scroll and pinch just like you-know-who. There's also a boss-is-coming shortcut—double-tap the screen and it goes dark instantly, hiding your unsavory dealings. Looks a little jerky in Hans and Roy's demo video, though.

Still, it's usable, and it beats waiting for Windows 7's native support. [via Electronista]

