'Dear Cupertino' Apple Site Reduces Bad Rumours Back To Desperate Wishes

The majority of Apple rumours ignored by the veterans at sites like Macrumors and Apple Insider are non-sourced, usually building up from the updrafts of the blog/analyst/network news circle jerk vortex. This new site, with almost no content right now, has a great idea: Drop the pretense of claiming to know what Apple is working on, forum mongers, and write them in their true form as desperate pleas for Crazy Apple Gear. Given that the nice domain name, also feel free to drop suggestions and open letters for the City and Mayor of Cupertino in here, too. Maybe an Apple-designed swing set off of N Stelling Road or something. [DearCupertino]