DataCase App Brings File Browser & Wireless Data Transfer to iPhone & iPod touch

Being able to use the iPhone or iPod touch for basic data storage and file browsing has been a missing feature for over a year now. But an app called DataCase, available July 28, claims it will finally turn the iPhone or iTouch into a "handheld wireless drive." DataCase uses Bonjour in the same manner as Air Disk—which means the iPhone's drive will automatically appear in a Mac's finder. Once you have files on the iPhone, you can browse, view and even delete them. Since the app works with any "wirelessly capable computer," PCs and Linux are also supported. For only US$7 bucks this apps sounds way too good to be true. Let's hope it isn't. [DataCase]