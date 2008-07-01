Dash GPS's Major June 2008 Update Lets You Plot Custom Routes

Dash navigator's latest update rolls out today, allowing for a few key improvements.

• My Route records your local paths between two points (or locations within 800 metres of those points) and recommends the route along side traditional GPS routes next time you make the trip.

• Searches for points of interest "along the way" return listings with distance from current location and distance from destination.

• Road closures will be highlighted in black.

• Using SiRF's instantfix tech, the GPS will lock on sats on resume within 3 seconds

• The GUI is about 50% snappier

• Street names are easier to read because of better contrast.

