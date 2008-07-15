Das Ultimate Keyboard is Too Cool for Key Legends

We all laughed at that key legend-less leather keyboard the other day, didn't we? Metadot, the makers of the new Ultimate Keyboard didn't: it also skips all that troublesome bother of having labelled keys. Presumably it's in the name of coolness, since the whole thing looks pretty slick and has precision-engineered, gold-plated switches that click like the legendary IBM Model M. There's also twin USB ports, obligatory blue LED lights and a 6-foot black cable. And it'll cost you US$129. If you're not the expert touch-typing sort, there's the original Professional version, which has labels where they're meant to be. [Product page via Technabob]