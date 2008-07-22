Dangerous Chemical In LCD TVs Being Replaced

A couple of weeks ago we brought you the shocking news that your LCD HDTV probably contained a nefarious gas called Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) that was far more harmful to the environment than many other sources, including CO2. The Linde Group, who manufactures many of the LCD panels used in several popular LCD HDTVs, says that they've tweaked their manufacturing operations to use Fluorine instead of Nitrogen Trifluoride, replacing the dangerous gas with a fairly harmless one. Kudos to The Linde Group, and let's hope the other manufacturers follow step. [CE Pro]