How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Danamics CPU Cooler Chills Chips With Liquid Metal: Won't Terminate Them

Advanced CPU cooling may be mainly the domain of extreme overclockers or case-modders, but this new Damamics CPU cooler may tempt you anyway just for the thought of the tech involved. The upcoming LM-10 is the world's first commercial CPU cooler based on liquid metal Yup: liquid metal. Liquid metal has thermodynamic properties that apparently improve temperature uniformity on the cooling surface, and allow for decreased temperatures versus other cooling solutions. But most cleverly, since it's a metal you can pump it electromagnetically—the cooler has a no moving-parts silent pump that draws just 1W of power. Plus it sounds way more Terminator-esque than CPU cooling by plain old water. No pricing or release date info is available yet. [Danamics via Slashdot]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles