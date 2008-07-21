Danamics CPU Cooler Chills Chips With Liquid Metal: Won't Terminate Them

Advanced CPU cooling may be mainly the domain of extreme overclockers or case-modders, but this new Damamics CPU cooler may tempt you anyway just for the thought of the tech involved. The upcoming LM-10 is the world's first commercial CPU cooler based on liquid metal Yup: liquid metal. Liquid metal has thermodynamic properties that apparently improve temperature uniformity on the cooling surface, and allow for decreased temperatures versus other cooling solutions. But most cleverly, since it's a metal you can pump it electromagnetically—the cooler has a no moving-parts silent pump that draws just 1W of power. Plus it sounds way more Terminator-esque than CPU cooling by plain old water. No pricing or release date info is available yet. [Danamics via Slashdot]